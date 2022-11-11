James (adductor) has already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Kings, and he's also expected to miss Sunday's contest against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James tweaked his left adductor during the Lakers' most recent loss -- Wednesday against the Clippers -- and was forced out of the game midway through the fourth quarter. While the four-time MVP said the issue is not as severe as the groin injury he sustained during the 2018-19 campaign, it looks as though he'll miss at least a pair of games to finish out the week. Assuming James sits Sunday, he'll be able to take advantage of a gap in the Lakers' schedule, as their next game doesn't arrive until the following Friday (Nov. 18) against the Pistons. With that in mind, James would have a full eight days to rest the groin before a potential return versus Detroit.