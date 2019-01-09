Lakers' LeBron James: Out Friday

James (groin) is not traveling with the Lakers when the face Utah on Friday, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a hampering left groin strain and per coach Luke Walton, will not make the trip out to Utah on Friday. Instead, James is scheduled to have his medical re-evaluation done Friday in Los Angeles and a set timetable is likely to surface for the former MVP sometime afterwards.

