Lakers' LeBron James: Out Friday
James (groin) is not traveling with the Lakers when the face Utah on Friday, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
James has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a hampering left groin strain and per coach Luke Walton, will not make the trip out to Utah on Friday. Instead, James is scheduled to have his medical re-evaluation done Friday in Los Angeles and a set timetable is likely to surface for the former MVP sometime afterwards.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.