James (ankle) is out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James suffered a high right ankle sprain during the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Hawks when an opponent rolled over his ankle. With both James and Anthony Davis (calf, Achilles) sidelined, the Lakers are down all of their elite talent. Players like Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma will need to step their games up, while Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso could see additional minutes.