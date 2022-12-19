James will be sidelined for Monday's game in Phoenix due to left ankle soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James will miss the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set, but his absence is likely a precautionary measure considering he has played at least 35 minutes in each of his past five appearances. With Anthony Davis (foot) and Austin Reaves (ankle) also absent, Wenyen Gabriel and Troy Brown will be thrust into larger roles Monday. James' next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Kings.