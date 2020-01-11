Lakers' LeBron James: Out sick Saturday
James will miss Saturday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
James has been battling an illness all week, but has ultimately played through it. Seeing it is the second half of a back-to-back set, the Lakers likely see this as an optimal spot for him to rest and recover in order to ensure his health going forward. His absence should free up extra usage opportunities for everyone, but Rajon Rondo is the likely candidate to replace him at point guard.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.