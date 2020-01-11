Lakers' LeBron James: Out sick Saturday

James will miss Saturday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James has been battling an illness all week, but has ultimately played through it. Seeing it is the second half of a back-to-back set, the Lakers likely see this as an optimal spot for him to rest and recover in order to ensure his health going forward. His absence should free up extra usage opportunities for everyone, but Rajon Rondo is the likely candidate to replace him at point guard.