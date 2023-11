James (calf) won't play Sunday against Portland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James will miss his first game of the season due to a left calf contusion, with his next opportunity to take the court being Tuesday against Memphis. With James sitting out Sunday, supporting players such as Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince could step into expanded roles on offense alongside Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.