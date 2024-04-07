James (ankle) is dealing with flu-like symptoms and won't play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but it's an illness that will instead keep him off the floor for the second leg of a back-to-back set. In James' absence Sunday, the Lakers will likely lean more heavily on Rui Hachimura and Spencer Dinwiddie. James will look to move past the illness in advance of an important game Tuesday versus the Warriors.