Lakers' LeBron James: Out through at least Monday

James' agent, Rich Paul, told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com on Tuesday that his client would miss the Lakers' next two games.

James will remain in Los Angeles to continue rehabilitating his strained left groin while the Lakers embark a two-game road swing that includes stops Thursday in Oklahoma City and Saturday in Houston. That would leave the Jan. 21 home tilt with the Warriors as the earliest possible date for James' return while extending his absence to 13 games, matching the most contests he's missed in any season of his career. James has been making progress since first suffering the injury against Golden State on Christmas Day, as he was spotted participating in half-court shooting and passing drills earlier this week. He may need to turn in a full practice Sunday to have a realistic shot at returning to the lineup at the beginning of the upcoming week.