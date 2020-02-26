Lakers' LeBron James: Out Thursday due to sore groin

James will sit out Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left groin, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

James emerged from Tuesday's win over the Pelicans with a sore groin, though he still managed to drop 40 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a block. More information on his condition may emerge in the coming days, but there's no reason to assume, as of now, that his absence will be more than one game. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris are candidates to see extended run, while Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso could pick up extra responsibilities as playmakers.