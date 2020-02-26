Lakers' LeBron James: Out Thursday due to sore groin
James will sit out Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left groin, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
James emerged from Tuesday's win over the Pelicans with a sore groin, though he still managed to drop 40 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a block. More information on his condition may emerge in the coming days, but there's no reason to assume, as of now, that his absence will be more than one game. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris are candidates to see extended run, while Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso could pick up extra responsibilities as playmakers.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Garners new season high in scoring•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double versus Celtics•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Secures bragging rights once again•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Big game in OT win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Just shy of triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes for double-double in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...