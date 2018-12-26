Lakers' LeBron James: Out Thursday vs. Kings

James (groin) is out Thursday against the Kings, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

Thursday will mark James' first missed game since the 2016-17 campaign. Results on his MRI came back clean, and he'll be day-to-day after the contest against the Kings. In looking to replace James' usage, the Lakers may turn to the young trio of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.