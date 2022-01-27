James (knee) is out Thursday against the 76ers and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thursday marks James' first missed game since Nov. 30. He's been on a tear since then and has notably taken at least 20 shots in each of the past seven games, with averages of 29.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.0 minutes. Given the sort of workload and role James has endured at his age, it's not too surprising he's dealing with a sore knee, so he'll sit out the front end of the Thursday-Friday back-to-back. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker.