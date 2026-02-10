James has been ruled out for Tuesdays game against the Spurs due to left foot arthritis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After supplying 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder, James will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set with what appears to be a minor injury. Austin Reaves (calf), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) will join James in street clothes, so plenty of minutes will be up for grabs for players that typically aren't included in the rotation.