Lakers' LeBron James: Out Tuesday with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James has been ruled out for Tuesdays game against the Spurs due to left foot arthritis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
After supplying 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder, James will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set with what appears to be a minor injury. Austin Reaves (calf), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) will join James in street clothes, so plenty of minutes will be up for grabs for players that typically aren't included in the rotation.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Paces team with 22 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in win Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Paces Lakers with 25 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 22 in defeat•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Bounces back in blowout win•