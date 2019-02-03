Lakers' LeBron James: Out vs. Warriors

James will not play Saturday against the Warriors due to load management, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

After missing more than a month due to a groin injury, James returned to play Thursday against the Clippers, getting 40 minutes of run during the overtime win. It seems the Lakers will opt to exercise caution, resting James Saturday. In his stead, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a strong candidate to draw the start.

