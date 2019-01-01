Lakers' LeBron James: Out Wednesday, gets shots up

James (groin) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Thunder, but he was seen getting shots up for the first time since his injury, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though he'll miss another game, LeBron is making tangible progress in his recovery. Wednesday's absence will mark his fourth straight, and the Lakers will certainly be hoping he can recover quickly enough to play Friday against New York.

