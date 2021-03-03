James (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James had a huge performance during Tuesday's loss to the Suns, posting 38 points (16-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes. He's been dealing with a sprained ankle for most of the season, and he'll give it some extra rest before All-Star weekend. In his absence, Dennis Schroder will probably handle the ball more than usual, while Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris and Talen Horton-Tucker could see extra minutes and usage as well.