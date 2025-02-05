James racked up 26 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 victory over the Clippers.
In the Lakers' first game without Anthony Davis, the team was humming on all cylinders behind James, who is kicking off February with a bang. He started the month with a triple-double and posted comparable numbers against the Clippers, who gave up on the game by the fourth quarter. All eyes will be on James and Luka Doncic (calf), who should share time on the court before the week is out.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go against Clippers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 33 points in triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play against New York•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Leads offense with double-double•