James (ankle) was seen going through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James is officially listed as questionable Wednesday due to a left ankle injury. However, the superstar forward's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Sacramento.
