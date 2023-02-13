James (ankle) participated in Monday's shootaround, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has been out for the last two games due to left ankle soreness, and he's questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. However, his participation in the team's morning shootaround suggests that he could return for the Lakers' penultimate game before the All-Star break. If James is able to return against Portland, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker could see decreased playing time.