Lakers' LeBron James: Planning to play vs. Nets
James (groin) said he plans to play in Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
James is still listed as questionable on the official report, but all indications are that the designation is simply precautionary. James was on the floor at shootaround and told reporters that he plans to be in the lineup.
