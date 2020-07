James will only play in the first half of Thursday's opening scrimmage against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

It's not too surprising that James' minutes will be limited, as the priority for most teams at this stage seems to be getting players a quick sweat and minimizing injury risk. Anthony Davis will be playing just the first half as well, which should open up minutes for the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith.