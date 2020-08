James (groin) has been cleared for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James (groin) was originally listed as probable but has unsurprisingly been given the green light. He missed last Thursday's loss to the Rockets in order to rest his groin issue, but followed that up with a near triple-double to go along with 31 points in Saturday's loss tot he Pacers.