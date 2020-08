James (groin) will play only in the first half of Thursday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James will take on a reduced workload in the Lakers' final seeding game. In the second half -- with Anthony Davis (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope(foot), Alex Caruso(neck) and Kyle Kuzma (rest) all out as well -- extended minutes should be available for Quinn Cook, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Markieff Morris and Talen Horton-Tucker.