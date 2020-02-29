Play

Lakers' LeBron James: Playing Saturday vs. Grizzlies

James (groin) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James is back in action following a one-game absence due to left groin soreness. Across nine February appearances, he's averaging 26.8 points, 10.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 35.0 minutes.

