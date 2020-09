James will play in Saturday's Game 5 against the Nuggets after being kneed in the thigh during Game 4, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

As expected, the injury is minor and won't prevent James from playing in Game 5 with the Lakers up 3-1. In the series, he's averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes.