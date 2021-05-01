James logged 32 minutes in Friday's loss to Sacramento, finishing with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

James posted his usual versatile stat line in his return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss 20 games. The future Hall of Famer did show some rust, committing five turnovers and missing the potential game-winning three-pointers in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but it's nonetheless impressive that he broached a triple-double in his first game back after an extensive layoff. Following the loss, James explained that his ankle felt "a little tight at times" but also indicated that he came out of the contest "unscathed," per Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site. The Lakers play a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, which will pose an even greater test for James and his ankle.