James recorded 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

James played a complementary role to Anthony Davis, who scored 37 points in the Lakers' relatively easy win. While James still managed solid counting stats, he didn't shoot the particularly well and posted poor percentages across the board. On the positive side of things, James managed multiple steals for only the third time this season and for the first time since January 1.