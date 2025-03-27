James accumulated 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 win over the Pacers.

The 40-year-old forward struggled to get his shot to drop early, but James tipped home the game-winning bucket at the buzzer to wrap up his 31st double-double of the season, his highest total in that category since 2019-20. In three contests since returning from a groin strain that cost him seven games, James has averaged 18.0 points, 8.3 boards, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals, but he may not be fully healthy yet as he's shooting just 43.5 percent from the floor.