James had 23 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Raptors.

The Lakers were up by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, so James got some extra rest and missed a chance to collect his 25th double-double of the season. The 39-year-old has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games and has averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 assists, 7.9 boards and 2.3 threes over that stretch while shooting a blistering 61.1 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent (18-for-32) from beyond the arc.