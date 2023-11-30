James logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 victory over the Pistons.

Despite a minor calf injury he continues to play through, James scored more than 20 points for the third time in the last four games and the 13th time in 18 games on the season. The Lakers continue to look for opportunities to reduce LeBron's minutes, but it hasn't had a big impact on his production -- in nine games since the calf issue forced him to sit out a contest, the 38-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.7 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes a night while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from beyond the arc and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe.