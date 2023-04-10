James supplied 36 points (13-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Though he was more deferential to Anthony Davis in his first four games back in action following a month-long absence due to a right foot injury, James took over as the Lakers' unquestioned No. 1 option over the final four contests of the regular season. He put up no fewer than 19 field-goal attempts in each of those last four games, passing the 30-point mark on three occasions while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and averaging 6.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes. James looks like he'll be ready to handle a big workload when the seventh-seeded Lakers begin their postseason run Tuesday with a matchup with the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.