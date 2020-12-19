James racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Friday's postseason win over Phoenix.

James showed some rust by committing eight turnovers and missing five of 10 shots from the charity stripe, but he nonetheless flashed the versatile skillset that has defined his Hall of Fame career and made him a staple in the first round of fantasy drafts. After playing less than 15 minutes in his preseason debut Wednesday, James was on the court for over half the game in his final tune-up before Tuesday's regular-season opener versus the Clippers. Some load management is to be expected given the abbreviated offseason, but James should again be an excellent source of points, rebounds and assists in his 17th NBA season.