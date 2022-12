James notched 35 points (14-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 victory over Detroit.

James led Los Angeles in scoring, shots made and minutes played in Sunday's victory, posting his highest scoring total since Nov. 30 when he tallied 31 points. James has scored at least 30 points with five rebounds and five assists on four occasions this season.