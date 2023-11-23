James provided 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 loss to Dallas.

James led Los Angeles in both points and assists in the contest, though a turnover and a missed three-pointer in the final 3.1 seconds of the close contest marred his performance to an extent. James also came up gingerly after being fouled late in the fourth period, appearing to hurt his foot or lower leg, but he was able to stay in the game the rest of the way. The future Hall of Famer has been nursing a calf issue of late and dealt with a foot injury last season, so the Lakers will certainly want to ensure that he didn't aggravate either issue before clearing him for Saturday's contest in Cleveland. Though he's perhaps not as durable as he was in his prime, James hasn't let Father Time slow down his impact on the court, and he's doing some things better than ever before. For instance, James is shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range and 57.8 percent from the field overall this season, both of which are on pace for career-best marks.