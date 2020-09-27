James exploded for 38 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Nuggets.

James was dealing with groin and thigh injuries ahead of Game 5, but that wasn't noticeable -- he posted his fourth triple-double of the postseason and second in the last three games while tying his season-best for points in a playoff game. James is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 15 playoff contests this season.