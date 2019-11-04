Lakers' LeBron James: Posts another triple-double

James had 21 points (8-23 FG, 0-6 3PT, 5-10 FT), 13 assists and 11 rebounds during the Lakers' 103-96 win at the Spurs on Sunday night.

It was another vintage performance from James, who is now coming off back-to-back triple-double performances. Due to his ability to impact the game at a high level on both ends of the court while also racking up stats for fun, LeBron should remain one of the league's premier fantasy assets -- even if his shooting performances have not been very high. Los Angeles will play on the road Tuesday at Chicago.