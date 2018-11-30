Lakers' LeBron James: Posts clutch performance in win
James registered 38 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 win over the Pacers.
As he's done so many times in his 16-year career, James literally willed his team to victory in the final minutes. He scored 12 of his 38 points within the final five minutes of the game, and the Lakers would have almost certainly logged their third straight loss if James hadn't turned on the gas. The All-Star is certainly adjusting to a new role with the Lakers where he's seeing less court time and distributing the ball to other playmakers, but when the teaam needs a hero, the King comes through.
