James closed with 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-114 victory over the Hawks.

James returned from a one-game absence to lead Los Angeles to its fourth straight win, notching his third consecutive double-double and leading the team with 25 points. The future Hall of Famer showed no lasting effects from the illness that caused him to sit out the Lakers' win over Miami on Wednesday, as he shot an efficient 10-for-19 from the field and was second on the team with 33 minutes. James also paced Los Angeles with 10 assists, his highest mark since he dished 11 dimes against Sacramento on Dec. 21. The 38-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in his 20th NBA campaign, as he's averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers on the season while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 74.9 percent from the charity stripe.