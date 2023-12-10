James had 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over Indiana.

James didn't take over the game as he did against the Pelicans during the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, but he still made his presence felt with a double-double. James also reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his last six games, and he continues to defy the odds -- he remains exceptionally productive while delivering initial-round value despite being the oldest player in the league. James is averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game across his last 10 outings. James was also named the In-Season Tournament MVP.