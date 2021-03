James supplied 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal Friday in a 105-100 win against the Pacers.

James leads the Lakers with 16 double-doubles this season. He may have attempted fewer than 15 field goals during three of his past five contests but still averaged 24.4 points through that span. Across 37 games this season, James has recorded double figures in assists 10 times.