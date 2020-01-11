Lakers' LeBron James: Posts huge double-double
James accumulated 35 points (14-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one steal during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Mavericks.
James has kicked off the month of January by posting at least 30 points in three of the first five contests and averaging a triple-double with 27.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Friday's performance also, surprisingly, marked the first time in James' career that he's posted at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a regular-season game.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.