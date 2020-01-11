Lakers' LeBron James: Posts huge double-double

James accumulated 35 points (14-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one steal during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Mavericks.

James has kicked off the month of January by posting at least 30 points in three of the first five contests and averaging a triple-double with 27.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Friday's performance also, surprisingly, marked the first time in James' career that he's posted at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a regular-season game.