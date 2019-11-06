Lakers' LeBron James: Posts third straight triple-double
James had 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.
James turned in his third consecutive triple-double while finishing with a game-high in points. The 34-year-old's second season in Los Angeles is off to a great start, and the former MVP is dominating like he did when he was younger. The only area he's been under performing is his shooting from outside the arc, but if he continues to fill up the box score there's no cause for concern. Los Angeles will next take the court against Miami on Friday.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Posts another triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Vintage performance Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Starts slow, finishes strong•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double in season opener•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...