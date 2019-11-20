Lakers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double against Thunder
James registered 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.
James had a night he will never forget, as his triple-double against the Thunder means he has accomplished this feat against every single team in The Association. Milestone aside, James was excellent once again and posted his sixth straight game with 10 or more assists, as well as his fifth triple-double of the campaign. Aside from pacing the league in dimes with 11.1 per game, LeBron also averages 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field this season.
