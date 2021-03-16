James finished Monday's 128-97 victory over Golden State with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 Ft), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 30 minutes.

The triple-double was James' fourth of the campaign and 98th of his storied career. The blowout nature of the win allowed the veteran to log only 30 minutes of time on the court, nearly five minutes below his season average. James recently indicated that he doesn't plan to rest much in the second half of the campaign, per Mark Medina of USA Today, so games like Monday can only help as he tries to lead the Lakers to a second straight NBA title.