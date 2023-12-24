James closed Saturday's 129-120 victory over the Thunder with 40 points (13-20 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.

The Lakers came into the contest on a four-game losing streak, prompting more urgency from the team than usual for a regular-season contest. James stepped up with one of his finest performances of the campaign, tallying a season-high 40 points on an efficient shooting line that included a 5-for-5 mark from deep and a 9-for-9 effort from the charity stripe. The ageless superstar was especially focused in the clutch, scoring the Lakers' final 11 points of the game after OKC whittled down what had been a big lead to just eight points halfway through the fourth quarter. Though this was James' first 40-point effort of the campaign, he's scored at least 30 in nine contests, including four times through eight games in December.