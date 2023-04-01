James finished Friday's 123-111 win over the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

James took a backseat to Anthony Davis (38 points, 17 rebounds) in a game with significant playoff implications, but the All-Star forward still made a big impact. James posted his first double-double since returning Sunday from a 13-game absence, and he also contributed six dimes, two blocks and a steal. James didn't shoot particularly well Friday, but he has five more games to shake any lingering rust as Los Angeles vies either for Play-In positioning or to claw up to the sixth seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether.