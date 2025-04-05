James produced 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 124-108 victory over the Pelicans.

After a tepid week by James's standards, he followed up a solid 33-point effort against the Warriors with another high total. Although James deserves some time off, the Lakers are trying to fend off the Nuggets and Warriors to keep the third seed. It may not matter much if the Lakers drop a few games over the next week, but their record over the next couple of games will determine James' status before the playoffs.