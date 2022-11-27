James produced 39 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 143-138 win over San Antonio.

James had his shot working in this one as he scored a season-high 39 points while scoring 21 of his 39 points from beyond the arc. He also knocked down all 10 of his free throws, marking the most he's gotten to the line in a game this year. James has notched three double-doubles in November and is averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal over that stretch.