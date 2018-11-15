James registered a season-high 44 points (13-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

James' conversion rate from the field, charity stripe and three-point were all among his best of the season, allowing him to surpass his previous high scoring haul by nine points. In the process, James inched ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list while falling only an assist shy of his 75th career triple-double. Though James' rebound and assist marks are both down from his prior two seasons in Cleveland, he's made up for it to some extent with an uptick in three-point production to go along with a 75.5 percent mark from the free-throw line, which would be his best showing in that category since 2011-12. All in all, the move to Los Angeles has had a negligible impact on his overall fantasy value thus far, and that seems unlikely to change so long as he keeps the Lakers in contention for a playoff spot.