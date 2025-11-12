James (back) will practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James will log his first practice of the season and will be recalled after the practice. The 40-year-old is moving on to the next phase of his rehab from sciatica on his right side, an issue that first cropped up over the summer. Previous reports have suggested that James could be cleared to make his season debut next Tuesday against the Jazz once the Lakers return from their five-game road trip, though his availability for that contest will be contingent on him responding well to his increased workload in practice over the next few days.