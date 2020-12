Coach Frank Vogel intimated that he doesn't know if James will participate in preseason games, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Coach Vogel noted that he's worried about both potentially overdoing or underdoing James' ramp-up. Ultimately, it will probably come down to whatever James thinks is best for his body. We shouldn't be shocked if he takes things slow to start the year in the wake of the shortest offseason in NBA history.